Who’s Performing at the 2018 ACM Party for a Cause

More than 40 acts will perform at Las Vegas’ sixth annual ACM Party for a Cause music festival.

Starting April 12, the four-day event will take place at various venues throughout the Vegas strip with performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Lee Brice, Chris Lane, Kip Moore, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Chase Rice and others.

Tickets are available through the Party for a Cause website. Proceeds will benefit several causes including disaster relief, music education, music camps for those with disabilities and U.S. military veterans in need through the philanthropic initiative, ACM Lifting Lives.

The festival will culminate with the ACM Awards Official After Party featuring performances by Brice, High Valley, Home Free, Tracy Lawrence, Jerrod Niemann, Cassadee Pope and more. The ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15.

Here is the initial list of performers for the 2018 ACM Party for a Cause:

Jimmie Allen

Kelsea Ballerini

Lee Brice

Kane Brown

Craig Wayne Boyd

Luke Combs

Russell Dickerson

Cale Dodds

Ashley Gorley

Josh Gracin

Walker Hayes

High Valley

Lucas Hoge

Home Free

Tony Jackson

Austin Jenckes

Chris Lane

Tracy Lawrence

Tegan Marie

Shane McAnally

Lori McKenna

Midland

Montgomery Gentry

Justin Moore

Kip Moore

Jerrod Niemann

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Cassadee Pope

Stephanie Quayle

Michael Ray

Jake Rose

Brandon Ray

Thomas Rhett

Tyler Rich

Smithfield

The Swon Brothers

Tenille Townes

Aaron Watson

Alex Williams