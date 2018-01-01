Who’s Performing at the 2018 ACM Party for a Cause

More than 40 acts will perform at Las Vegas’ sixth annual ACM Party for a Cause music festival.
Starting April 12, the four-day event will take place at various venues throughout the Vegas strip with performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Lee Brice, Chris Lane, Kip Moore, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Chase Rice and others.
Tickets are available through the Party for a Cause website. Proceeds will benefit several causes including disaster relief, music education, music camps for those with disabilities and U.S. military veterans in need through the philanthropic initiative, ACM Lifting Lives.
The festival will culminate with the ACM Awards Official After Party featuring performances by Brice, High Valley, Home Free, Tracy Lawrence, Jerrod Niemann, Cassadee Pope and more. The ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15.
Here is the initial list of performers for the 2018 ACM Party for a Cause:
Jimmie Allen
Kelsea Ballerini
Lee Brice
Kane Brown
Craig Wayne Boyd
Luke Combs
Russell Dickerson
Cale Dodds
Ashley Gorley
Josh Gracin
Walker Hayes
High Valley
Lucas Hoge
Home Free
Tony Jackson
Austin Jenckes
Chris Lane
Tracy Lawrence
Tegan Marie
Shane McAnally
Lori McKenna
Midland
Montgomery Gentry
Justin Moore
Kip Moore
Jerrod Niemann
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Cassadee Pope
Stephanie Quayle
Michael Ray
Jake Rose
Brandon Ray
Thomas Rhett
Tyler Rich
Smithfield
The Swon Brothers
Tenille Townes
Aaron Watson
Alex Williams