Carolina Country Music Fest Unveils 2018 Lineup

Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Zac Brown Band and Cole Swindell will headline the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest, running June 7-10 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

More than 30 acts are booked for the event, but so far there are no female performers listed on the initial lineup. A June 7 kickoff concert precedes the festival, and general admission passes are available starting at $179 through the event’s website. Additional performers are to be announced.

The Carolina Country Music Fest coincides with the 2018 CMA Music Festival in Nashville.

Below is an initial list of performers booked for the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest:

Luke Bryan

Toby Keith

Zac Brown Band

Cole Swindell

Old Dominion

Brett Eldredge

Kane Brown

Michael Ray

Dylan Scott

Devin Dawson

Jon Langston

Russell Dickerson

Morgan Wallen

Chris Lane