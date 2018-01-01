Carolina Country Music Fest Unveils 2018 Lineup

Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Zac Brown Band and Cole Swindell will headline the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest, running June 7-10 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
More than 30 acts are booked for the event, but so far there are no female performers listed on the initial lineup. A June 7 kickoff concert precedes the festival, and general admission passes are available starting at $179 through the event’s website. Additional performers are to be announced.
The Carolina Country Music Fest coincides with the 2018 CMA Music Festival in Nashville.
Below is an initial list of performers booked for the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest:
Luke Bryan
Toby Keith
Zac Brown Band
Cole Swindell
Old Dominion
Brett Eldredge
Kane Brown
Michael Ray
Dylan Scott
Devin Dawson
Jon Langston
Russell Dickerson
Morgan Wallen
Chris Lane