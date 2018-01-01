Toby Keith Plots Should’ve Been A Cowboy Tour XXV

Toby Keith will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his breakout hit “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” with a 20-city tour, launching April 6 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Should’ve Been A Cowboy Tour XXV will visit several festivals this summer including Florida’s Country 500 Fest, Ohio’s Jamboree in the Hills and Wyoming’s Cheyenne Frontier Days. Additional dates will be announced soon.

“Should’ve Been a Cowboy” was released on Feb. 12, 1993 from Keith’s self-titled album and went on to become a two-week Billboard No. 1, as well as one of the most played country songs in the ’90s.

Should’ve Been A Cowboy by Toby Keith on VEVO.

The title came to Keith on a night out with some hunting buddies when one of them asked a woman to dance. She declined, but then she accepted the next dance request from a cowboy. Later that evening, Keith holed up in his hotel bathroom while his roommate slept and wrote the song in about 20 minutes.

The late Chris LeDoux once expressed interest in recording Keith’s “Cowboy.” While sound-checking with the song as a member of a house band, Keith was approached by LeDoux, but Keith informed him he’d just signed with Mercury, and the song would be his first single.

Here are the initial dates for the Should’ve Been A Cowboy Tour XXV:

April 6: Salt Lake City, UT

April 7: Florence, AZ

April 8: Huntington Beach, CA

May 27: Daytona Beach, FL

June 8: Myrtle Beach, SC

June 17: Santa Rosa, CA

July 5: Ft. Loramie, OH

July 6: Battle Creek, MI

July 13: Hinckley, MN

July 14: Rhinelander, WI

July 19: Harrington, DE

July 20: St. Clairsville, OH

July 21: Twin Lakes, WI

July 27: Cheyenne, WY

July 28: El Dorado, KS

Aug. 2: Davenport, IA

Aug. 18: Calgary, AB

Aug. 25: Glenmoore, PA

Aug. 31: Huron, SD

Sept. 15: Puyallup, WA