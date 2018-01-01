Kelsea Ballerini Commands Country Airplay Charts with “Legends”

Kelsea Ballerini racks up her fourth chart-topping single this week as “Legends” moves into the winner’s circle. It arrives there after a steady 37-week trek. She first reached this prominence in 2014 with “Love Me Like You Mean It.”

Legends by Kelsea Ballerini on VEVO.

No big surprises on the Billboard country albums rankings. Chris Stapleton’s From A Room: Volume 2 sits solidly at No. 1, as it has for weeks.

There are two new albums — Sister Hazel’s Water EP, which debuts at No. 9, and Wade Bowen’s Solid Ground, bowing at No. 27. Returning to action are Tim McGraw’s 35 Biggest Hits (No. 25), The Essential Johnny Cash (No. 47) and Brett Eldredge (No. 49).

Four new songs make their entrance, led by Maren Morris’ “Rich” (No. 50), Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot” (No. 53), Sir Rosevelt’s “Something ‘Bout You” (No. 54), Jillian Jacqueline’s “Reasons” (No. 57) and Chris Young’s “Hangin’ On” (No. 58).

Thomas Rhett’s “Sixteen” pops back in at No. 59.

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Kane Brown, Stapleton’s Traveller, Stapleton’s From A Room: Volume 1 and Rhett’s Life Changes.

Completing the Top 5 songs array are Old Dominion’s “Written in the Sand” (last week’s No. 1), Scotty McCreery’s “Five More Minutes.” Rhett’s “Marry Me” and Stapleton’s “Broken Halos.”