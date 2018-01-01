Maren Morris Still Believes in Albums

Are you the kind of person who listens to an album from beginning to end? Or do you just listen to the handful of songs you like? Either way, Maren Morris gets you.

“I still believe in the art of the album. I love being in the studio and making a full record, a body of work,” Morris told Beats 1 radio. “But I also totally understand it’s like instant gratification culture, and I think people — if they are a fan of you — they just want to consume anything you put out.”

Morris was talking with the Apple radio station about her collaboration with Zedd on his countryish EDM song “The Middle,” but the conversation turned to the way she is making her next batch of music, which she is working on now, as a follow-up to her 2016 major label debut album Hero.

I Could Use a Love Song by Maren Morris on VEVO.

The new music is still really soulful and rooted in country, she said, but it still has some R&B vibes to it.

“It’s kind of like the first one,” she revealed, “it was a little bit of everything.

“I am still writing. I have like 10 more writes on the books, so I’m excited to see what comes out that kind of shapes the sound for me (and) is just connecting the dots of the songs.”

Her co-writers on the second album include the same friends she wrote with on her first album, plus Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin, and Julian Bunetta, who has worked with One Direction and then the band’s Niall Horan, who Morris will be touring with this spring.

“So it’s a little bit of everything, but still really rooted in a country, where I’ll always be,” she reiterated.

Morris wrote her latest single “Rich” with Jessie Jo Dillon and Laura Veltz.