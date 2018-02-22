Music

There’s More to Jake Owen Than the Music

His Life, His Daughter and His Dog Shine on Socials
by 6h ago

There’s a saying in country music that it all starts with a song. But after seeing Jake Owen‘s latest Instagram post, I think maybe it actually starts with a life.

On Thursday morning (Feb. 22), Owen shared an adorable, unstaged picture of his daughter Pearl and their German Shepherd Axel.

“I’ve realized when I look at my pics I’ve posted, I’ve been putting up a lot of photos of my little girl. That’s because she’s what makes me proud,” Owen wrote.

And he’s always kind of approached social media with an open-book attitude. He doesn’t just post pictures to promote his music or his shows. He uses it to promote his life, in a way. He is a country star, yes. But he’s also a brother, a son, a father and a friend.

“This is a platform where we can share ‘content’ with the world, family, friends and yeah… my fans. My life isn’t just pictures of me strumming a guitar or crowds with lighters in the air. She’s my life, and everything else comes second. That’s why I’m posting this photo.

“And oh yeah, I love my dog too,” he said.

There wasn’t even a mention of his new song, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” that will be released to country radio in early March.

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.