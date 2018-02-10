Nashville: The Big Moments From Season 6 Episode 8

Sometimes You Just Can't Win

The mid-season finale of Nashville was full of drama, and raised several questions.

Check out the episode’s biggest moments:

Brokenhearted Return Avery flies home from Bolivia without Juliette. Ready for the Challenge Daphne works on an EP and submits an application for Nashville’s Next Country Star behind Deacon’s back. Brad Strikes a Nerve Jake tells Jessie about his dad’s plans for him. Band Blow Up The Last Highways book a gig on The Chew, and Will gets angry when Alannah asks for him to take the lead on one of their performances. Daphne Takes a Chance She sneaks out to audition for Nashville’s Next Country Star. Fight to the Finish Jessie confronts Brad about sending Jake to boarding school. Cause for Concern Will continues to experience strange symptoms. Ready to Move On Avery confides in Deacon that he’s done trying to make his relationship with Juliette work. A Sweet “Thank You” Sean sings Scarlett a song to show his appreciation for her trying to help during his hard times. Making the Cut Daphne is named a finalist for Nashville’s Next Country Star. Pushed to His Limit After Brad storms into Jake’s room, Deacon has enough and intervenes. Medical Emergency Will collapses during the band’s television performance.

