FIRST LOOK: Nashville‘s Final Episodes Ever

It’s hard to believe, but there are only eight episodes left of CMT’s Nashville.

Nashies got an exclusive first look at the final shows during Thursday’s (Feb. 22) midseason finale, and the 30-second clip was full of drama.

Deacon (Charles Esten) has an emotional reunion with his father, Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) reveals she’s ready to go home, Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) gets pulled into a nasty custody battle, Gunnar (Sam Palladio) picks a fight with Avery (Jonathan Jackson), and there’s a blossoming romance for Scarlett (Clare Bowen).

Two new cast members Scandal‘s Mia Maestro and True Detective‘s Ronny Cox join the cast for the remainder of the series. Maestro secured the recurring role of Rosa, a dedicated follower of Darius (Josh Stamberg). Cox plays Deacon’s father, Gideon, a recently reformed lifelong alcoholic and would-be musician who resents his son’s success.

Nashville‘s midseason premiere is set for June 7. The series-ending finale is July 26.