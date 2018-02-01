The Downtown Farmer: Honey Citrus Pops

Follow Chef Loreal Gavin as she serves up delicious farm-to-food truck recipes using locally sourced foods from America’s top urban farms. New recipes will be uploaded weekly through April on CMT’s YouTube channel.

Honey Citrus Pops

Total: 15 min

Prep: 10 min

Cook: 5 min

Yield: 12, 4-ounce pops

Ingredients

Honey Citrus Pop:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

3 whole fresh oranges (reserve zest) or purchase 1 frozen 12-ounce can or frozen orange juice concentrate

1 cup honey

*I suggest purchasing clear push-up cake pop shooters online or at your local art store. You can also freeze the honey citrus pop mixture in a shallow freezer-safe tub and scoop it out like ice-cream*

Pomegranate Syrup:

3 whole fresh pomegranates

2 cups sugar

Directions

For the Honey Citrus Pop:

In a mixing bowl, whisk your heavy whipping cream until it becomes frothy and thick.

You can use an electric mixer for this, or prepare it in a blender.

Use a peeler or zester to remove the zest from the oranges and add it to the heavy whipping cream.

You should see little pieces of flavorful zest suspended within the whipped cream.

Juice the oranges into the whipped cream, add the honey, and gently mix until combined.

Portion this mixture into pop shooters or into a container that is suitable for the freezer.

Freeze your pops for at least 6 hours, or let them freeze overnight.

For Pomegranate Syrup:

Crack the fresh pomegranates open into a bowl of room temperature water.

Discard the peel and set the seeds aside.

It’s ok if there is a bit of residual water on the seeds, they don’t have to be dry.

Take a hand-held juice press and fill it up halfway with pomegranate seeds.

Squeeze the juice press firmly to extract the juice, then discard the seeds.

Save 1/2 a cup of seeds for garnishing the pops later on.

You will end up with about 3/4 a cup of juice.

Collect the squeezed juice in a small saucepan and merge with your sugar.

You can also purchase pomegranate juice from your local grocery if you would like to skip that part.

Cook the mixture of pomegranate juice and sugar on medium-low heat for about 15-20 minutes, or until it has reached a honey-like texture. Make sure to pay close attention to this as it is reducing, and give it a stir every now and then.

Take the mixture off of the heat, and let cool at room temperature.

Pour syrup over your fresh pomegranate seeds in a small mixing bowl. This mixture is best used immediately after preparing it.

To Serve:

Take your frozen honey citrus pop out of the freezer and garnish plate, bowl, or sauce cup with the pomegranate syrup mixture. Dip the pop into the sauce and enjoy.