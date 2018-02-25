Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might Have Missed

Carrie Underwood‘s baby is not a baby anymore. Isaiah Fisher celebrated his third birthday over the weekend, complete with a Mickey Mouse themed cake from his mom’s best friend, Ivey Childers.

But that wasn’t the only celebration going down. Elsewhere on social media, country artists were out and about enjoying a little taste of springtime.

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren went for a bike ride in Key West, Ryan Hurd headed to Florida for a fishing trip with his squad, Jason Aldean showed his baby Memphis how to take in a baseball game from home, Dierks Bentley gave his fans a little more of his mountain music, Maren Morris gave her followers a mini pre-op concert, and Brad Paisley helped not one but two guys propose at his Chicago concert. Oh, and Miranda Lambert tweeted again from her shower.

Too cute to eat (but we did anyway)! @iveycakestore did it again!!! Isaiah loved his Mickey Mouse Clubhouse cake! Thanks, @IveyCake for making my sweet baby happy. (I know, I know, he’s not a baby anymore …but he’ll always be MY baby) pic.twitter.com/8STH3J6125 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 25, 2018

Future Atlanta Brave watching his first baseball game. @braves pic.twitter.com/Wzsy2VYfY4 — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 23, 2018

you know we didn’t get it right, but it wasn’t all wrong #themountain pic.twitter.com/JpQelIZVRx — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) February 23, 2018

My favorite pizza city in the world, and TWO proposals! Thank you Chicago. #WeekendWarriorTour pic.twitter.com/gGprX2rIsW — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) February 25, 2018