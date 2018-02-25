Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Carrie Underwood‘s baby is not a baby anymore. Isaiah Fisher celebrated his third birthday over the weekend, complete with a Mickey Mouse themed cake from his mom’s best friend, Ivey Childers.

But that wasn’t the only celebration going down. Elsewhere on social media, country artists were out and about enjoying a little taste of springtime.

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren went for a bike ride in Key West, Ryan Hurd headed to Florida for a fishing trip with his squad, Jason Aldean showed his baby Memphis how to take in a baseball game from home, Dierks Bentley gave his fans a little more of his mountain music, Maren Morris gave her followers a mini pre-op concert, and Brad Paisley helped not one but two guys propose at his Chicago concert. Oh, and Miranda Lambert tweeted again from her shower.

