Jake Owen Is Ready to Play Ball

First thing on Monday morning (Feb. 26), Jake Owen finally shared that he was about to share something.

“Big week….. I’m ready to share some new music with y’all. New single comin,” Owen tweeted with the hashtag #iwasjack.

And just last week, Owen shared that he was going to be hitting the road this summer for a string of shows at baseball stadiums across the country. And he’s calling the run the Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour.

“I really do believe that life’s whatcha make it,” he said in a press release. “If you wake up feeling positive, there’s a pretty good chance that you’ll see things throughout the day in a positive light. I think concerts are like that: it’s what you make it. People show up to have a good time, and the artists on stage feel that too. A lot of my songs over the years have pointed to that idea.”

He is bringing Chris Janson and newcomer Jordan Davis (“Singles You Up”) with him, and Owen said he is fired up about the summer.

“The fact that we’re playing baseball parks on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer, when people are ready to get out, have a good time, and don’t have to work the next day, is really cool,” he said.

And Dan McCrath, the one in charge of helping put this tour together, agrees with Owen.

“Minor league baseball stadiums are the hotbed of affordable family entertainment venues across America. What better way to enjoy country music than outside under the sun or evening stars in stadiums built for the comfort of fans,” he said. “Most of these ballparks are destinations for small-town American residents as they are situated nearby rather than in the hub of congested cities.”