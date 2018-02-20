Miranda Lambert: “Thankful to Have the Torch”

Miranda Lambert is all about the life she’s living, but she’s not going to forget the life she led.

She told Cleveland Scene that right now, she is just living life. “I have to live to find inspiration. Art imitates life and vice versa. I want to exist and have fun. I want to manage my way through every day and gather inspiration,” Lambert explained.

But it sounds like it is her rural roots — and a lot of Texas music — that are keeping her grounded. “We lived in the country and in a rural area. I got a love for the rural life from Day One. I had a great childhood. It was a small town — a Friday Night Lights type of thing. The whole East Texas scene was different from anything else. Texas always had its own thing. It’s a great place to start,” she said, “because you have a different platform.”

Tin Man (Unplugged) by Miranda Lambert on VEVO.

And because Lambert is one of the handful of female country artists to consistently have success on the charts, the radio and the road, she’s ready to make way for all the women who follow in her bootsteps. Her song “Keeper of the Flame” is about just that.

“It’s really about how I am thankful to have the torch and how all these amazing women have blazed the trail for me,” she said. “I want to keep that going and kick the door open for other women.”