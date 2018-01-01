Ashley Monroe’s Empowering Message on Sparrow

Resilience over suffering is the empowering theme of Ashley Monroe‘s fourth album, Sparrow, arriving April 20.

Working with some of her closest collaborators, Brendan Benson and Waylon Payne, Monroe co-wrote the 12-song collection of orchestral masterpieces that explore all of the emotional sides of a woman who is unashamed of her scars. She recorded the new music with producer Dave Cobb at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A while she was pregnant with her son, Dalton William Danks.

“To me, this record is about acknowledging past hurt, forgiveness and freedom to move forward,” she says in a press release. “The most terrible things that happen to you are the most beautiful songs. That’s what I respect most about music.”

The first song released from Sparrow is the sultry “Hands On You.” The new album follows her 2015 Grammy-nominated album, The Blade.

Here is the complete track listing and songwriter information for Monroe’s Sparrow:

1. “Orphan” (Monroe, Gordie Sampson, Paul Moak)

2. “Hard On A Heart” (Monroe, Moak, Blu Sanders)

3. “Hands On You” (Monroe, Jon Randall)

4. “Mother’s Daughter” (Monroe, Brendan Benson, Ryan Beaver)

5. “Rita” (Monroe, Moak, Nicole Galyon)

6. “Wild Love” (Monroe, Benson, Waylon Payne)

7. “This Heaven” (Monroe, Aaron Raitiere, Anderson East)

8. “I’m Trying To” (Monroe, Randall, Kassi Ashton)

9. “She Wakes Me Up” (Monroe, Payne, Moak)

10. “Paying Attention” (Monroe, Payne, Benson)

11. “Daddy I Told You” (Monroe, Angaleena Presley, Josh O’Keefe)

12. “Keys To The Kingdom” (Monroe, Payne)