The Music From Music City on CMT

Music City follows a group of young adults entering the next chapter of their lives. And what’s a journey without an awesome soundtrack?
Check back here every week for an updated list of all of the songs featured in the show.
Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey – “The Middle”
Jesse Taylor – “I Found My Way”
The Federal Empire – “Glory Days”
The Federal Empire – “Never Saw It Coming”
The Score – “Tightrope”
Anna Mae – “Savages”
Anna Mae – “This Means War”
Season 1, Episode 2
Cappa – “Waste My Time”
Kelly Clarkson – “Don’t You Pretend”
Zayde Wølf – “Our Own Path”
Season 1, Episode 1
Maren Morris – “Rich”
Lady Antebellum – “This City”
Megan Davies – “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (feat. Keelan Donovan)”
Noah Cyrus – “Stay Together”
Alessia Cara – “Stars”
The Reklaws – “Hometown Kids”
Chance Peña – “Standing Strong”
Mozella – “Anything Is Possible”
Season 1
