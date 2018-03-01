TV

The Music From Music City on CMT

All The Songs From Season One
by 39m ago

Music City follows a group of young adults entering the next chapter of their lives. And what’s a journey without an awesome soundtrack?

Check back here every week for an updated list of all of the songs featured in the show.

  1. Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey – “The Middle”

    Season 1, Episode 2

    Find it on iTunes

  2. Jesse Taylor – “I Found My Way”

    Season 1, Episode 2

    Find it on iTunes

  3. The Federal Empire – “Glory Days”

    Season 1, Episode 2

    Find it on iTunes

  4. The Federal Empire – “Never Saw It Coming”

    Season 1, Episode 2

    Find it on iTunes

  5. The Score – “Tightrope”

    Season 1, Episode 2

    Find it on iTunes

  6. Anna Mae – “Savages”

    Season 1, Episode 2

    Find it on iTunes

  7. Anna Mae – “This Means War”

    Season 1, Episode 2

  8. Cappa – “Waste My Time”

    Season 1, Episode 2

    Find it on iTunes

  9. Kelly Clarkson – “Don’t You Pretend”

    Season 1, Episode 2

    Find it on iTunes

  10. Zayde Wølf – “Our Own Path”

    Season 1, Episode 1

  11. Maren Morris – “Rich”

    Season 1, Episode 1

    Find it on iTunes

  12. Lady Antebellum – “This City”

    Season 1, Episode 1

    Find it on iTunes

  13. Megan Davies – “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (feat. Keelan Donovan)”

    Season 1, Episode 1

    Find it on iTunes

  14. Noah Cyrus – “Stay Together”

    Season 1, Episode 1

    Find it on iTunes

  15. Alessia Cara – “Stars”

    Season 1, Episode 1

    Find it on iTunes

  16. The Reklaws – “Hometown Kids”

    Season 1, Episode 1

    Find it on iTunes

  17. Chance Peña – “Standing Strong”

    Season 1, Episode 1

    Find it on iTunes

  18. Mozella – “Anything Is Possible”

    Season 1

    Find it on iTunes

Watch Music City Thursdays at 10/9c on CMT.