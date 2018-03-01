All The Songs From Season One

The Music From Music City on CMT

Music City follows a group of young adults entering the next chapter of their lives. And what’s a journey without an awesome soundtrack?

Check back here every week for an updated list of all of the songs featured in the show.

Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey – “The Middle” Season 1, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes Jesse Taylor – “I Found My Way” Season 1, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes The Federal Empire – “Glory Days” Season 1, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes The Federal Empire – “Never Saw It Coming” Season 1, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes The Score – “Tightrope” Season 1, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes Anna Mae – “Savages” Season 1, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes Anna Mae – “This Means War” Season 1, Episode 2 Cappa – “Waste My Time” Season 1, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes Kelly Clarkson – “Don’t You Pretend” Season 1, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes Zayde Wølf – “Our Own Path” Season 1, Episode 1 Maren Morris – “Rich” Season 1, Episode 1 Find it on iTunes Lady Antebellum – “This City” Season 1, Episode 1 Find it on iTunes Megan Davies – “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (feat. Keelan Donovan)” Season 1, Episode 1 Find it on iTunes Noah Cyrus – “Stay Together” Season 1, Episode 1 Find it on iTunes Alessia Cara – “Stars” Season 1, Episode 1 Find it on iTunes The Reklaws – “Hometown Kids” Season 1, Episode 1 Find it on iTunes Chance Peña – “Standing Strong” Season 1, Episode 1 Find it on iTunes Mozella – “Anything Is Possible” Season 1 Find it on iTunes

