Nominees for 53rd Annual ACM Awards Coming March 1

Reba McEntire will help reveal the nominees for the 53rd annual ACM Awards on Thursday (March 1).

The first round of nominees will be announced during the 8 a.m. ET hour of CBS This Morning. Before her television appearance, McEntire will reveal the nominees for song of the year live on Facebook.

Nancy O’Dell will reveal the additional nominees on Entertainment Tonight‘s website at 8:50 a.m. ET.

A 16-time ACM Award winner, McEntire won the organization’s entertainer of the year award in 1994. She is also the recipient of 2016’s Mae Boren Axton Award and 2010’s Career Achievement Award.

