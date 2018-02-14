Music

Brett Young and Taylor Mills Are Engaged

Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend Near His Alma Mater Ole Miss
Brett Young and his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Mills, are engaged.

The 36-year-old “Mercy” crooner proposed earlier this month at the Graduate Hotel in Oxford, Miss. near his alma mater, Ole Miss.

“We met a little over 10 years ago in Scottsdale while she was at ASU and dated for a little over six years,” Young told People. “After school, she and I both moved to Los Angeles together. When I moved to Nashville, we took a break for a few years, and I wrote a lot of my first record about her.”

“There was never any bad blood,” he added, “it was just the wrong time for us. We recently got back in touch and realized that we were both finally in the same place and knew it was right.”

After staging a sold-out Caliville tour, Young will join Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes Tour this spring.

