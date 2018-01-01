Scotty McCreery Scores First No. 1 with “Five More Minutes”

Scotty McCreery admits there was a time when he thought his song “Five More Minutes” would never see the light of day.

After writing it in 2015 with Frank Rogers and Monty Criswell and a 40-week climb up Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, this week the gold-selling power ballad is the American Idol champion’s first No. 1 single.

It’s also the lead hit from McCreery’s forthcoming album, Seasons Change, which lands March 16.

Five More Minutes by Scotty McCreery on VEVO.

“Seeing this song, inspired by my Granddaddy Bill, go gold and then become my first number one means the world to me,” McCreery said in a release. “After writing it with Frank Rogers and Monty Criswell, I tweeted out that ‘I think I just wrote my favorite song I’ve ever written,’ and that still holds true today.”

Kane Brown’s eponymous debut returns to No. 1 on Billboard‘s country albums chart. Returning to rankings are Kenny Chesney’s Live In No Shows Nation (No. 10), Tim McGraw’s Number One Hits (No. 32), Rascal Flatts’ Greatest Hits Volume 1, Jason Aldean’s They Don’t Know (No. 49) and Darius Rucker’s When Was the Last Time (No. 50).

Three new songs enter the country airplay standings, led by Cole Swindell’s “Break Up in the End” (No. 28), Danielle Bradbery’s “Worth It” (No. 55) and Aaron Watson’s “Run Wild Horses” (No. 60).

Re-entering the chart are Dustin Lynch’s “I’d Be Jealous Too” (No. 40) and Brandon Lay’s “Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers” (No. 48).

The Top 5 albums in descending order are Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller, Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes, Stapleton’s From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2.

Completing the Top 5 songs list in descending order are Rhett’s “Marry Me,” Stapleton’s “Broken Halos,” Old Dominion’s “Written in the Sand” and Devin Dawson’s “All On Me.”