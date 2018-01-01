Darius Rucker Plots 2018 UK Tour

After closing the Summer Plays On Tour with Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker will perform some of the most celebrated concert halls in the U.K. this fall.

A six-show tour kicks off Oct. 21 at the Symphony Hall in Birmingham, England and wraps Oct. 28 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

For The First Time by Darius Rucker on VEVO.

Since signing with Nashville’s Capitol Records and the release of 2008’s Learn to Live, the three-time Grammy winner has made multiple trips overseas to perform. In 2017, Rucker returned to play at the annual Country to Country music festival and headlined shows in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Rucker’s closing show in London coincides with the Tennessee Titans’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the city’s Wembley Stadium.

Here are the initial dates for Rucker’s 2018 U.K. Tour:

Oct. 21: Birmingham (Symphony Hall)

Oct. 22: Glasgow (Royal Concert Hall)

Oct. 23: Gateshead (The Sage)

Oct. 25: Bristol (O2 Academy)

Oct. 26: Manchester (Albert Hall)

Oct. 28: London (Royal Albert Hall)