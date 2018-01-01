Florida Georgia Line and Tennessee Titans Team Up for Free Concert

When players with NFL’s Tennessee Titans unveil their new uniforms for the team’s 20th season, they will do so to free live music by Florida Georgia Line.

The big reveal for the 2018-2019 uniforms will happen on April 4 at 7 p.m. right before FGL’s free street party performance on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

The stage will be set up at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue, which is located just a few blocks away from their restaurant-venue, FGL House.

“Nashville is a bullseye for everyone to come to right now,” Kelley says in a release. “Anytime we can represent the city and the Titans, we’re stepping our game up. We’re just thankful.”

The duo is currently in the studio working on the follow-up to their 2016 platinum-selling album, Dig Your Roots, and a new headlining tour is in the works.