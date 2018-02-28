GQ Names 15 Sultans of Twang

Alan Jackson in Levi’s and a Stetson hat, Chris Stapleton in a Manuel jacket and a Wrangler shirt, and Vince Gill in a Versace coat worth $29,825. Those are our favorite three of the 15 country and Americana artists that the men’s magazine GQ has decked out for the Spring 2018 issue.

The photo spread is full of stories from the artists they call legends (or legends to be), and most of them have nothing to do with their threads.

Jackson shares what country was like when he was getting his start. “Some of it was more pop than the stuff they’re making now,” Jackson told GQ. “People tell me over and over again that I’m the one that’s kept alive what little bit of country music’s left. I’m really proud of that, and that’s what I came to Nashville to do.”



Stapleton can do no wrong right now. He's the current IT man of country music, for a good reason. "You do the work, and you put your head down, and you keep doing the work," the humble Stapleton said. "And when you're done doing that work, you go do some more work." Gill told the magazine that what he's most proud of is his ability to make music from a blank sheet of paper. "When I got inducted into the Hall of Fame, what I was proudest of was everything else I did other than my own records. I felt like I went in there as a songwriter. I've probably worked on over a thousand artists' records in my career, singing and playing on their records. That's really what I aspire to do," Gill said. Other "unimpeachable O.G.'s and rising young legends-to-be" on the list include Morgane Stapleton, Randy Travis, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, John Prine, Marty Stuart, Alison Krauss, Dave Cobb, Brent Cobb and Anderson East.




