ACM Awards: Chris Stapleton Leads 2018 Nominees

Chris Stapleton is the lead nominee heading to the 53rd annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas.
His eight nominations are in five categories including entertainer, male vocalist, album, single and song of the year. He is a double nominee in the album of the year category as the artist and co-producer of From A Room: Volume 1. His nominations for single of the year for “Broken Halos” and song of the year for “Whiskey and You” count twice.
Thomas Rhett follows with six nominations including male vocalist and album of the year for Life Changes. Keith Urban received five nominations including his eighth nod for entertainer of the year and his eleventh or male vocalist. A win for entertainer of the year would make him the eighth ACM Triple Crown winner.
Hitmaker Shane McAnally also received five nominations for his work on music recorded by Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, Old Dominion and Midland.
Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris each landed four nods. Lambert is the current record holder for most consecutive wins in the female vocalist category, and she’s tied for the winningest artist in ACM history with 29 awards along with Brooks & Dunn.
Morris’ nominations include a second nod for female vocalist and honors for her collaborations “Dear Hate” with Vince Gill and the Rhett collaboration, “Craving You.”
Reba McEntire returns to host the 53rd annual ACM Awards live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15. McEntire helped reveal the main categories live on Thursday’s (March 1) CBS This Morning. Nancy O’Dell announced the additional nominees on Entertainment Tonight’s website.
Here’s a list of the nominees in all musical categories.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young
Vocal Duo
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Vocal Group
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
New Female Vocalist
Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn
New Male Vocalist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
Brett Young
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
Midland
Runaway June
Album of the Year (Award goes to artists and producers)
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
California Sunrise, Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi
From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Happy Endings, Old Dominion
Producer: Shane McAnally
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
Single of the Year (Award goes to artists and producers)
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
Producer: Zach Crowell
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“I’ll Name the Dogs,” Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Song of the Year (Award goes to artists and songwriters)
“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Female,” Keith Urban
Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally
“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert
Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall
“Whiskey and You,” Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton
Music Video (Award goes to producers, directors and artists)
“Black,” Dierks Bentley
Director: Wes Edwards
Producer: Max A. Butler
“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne
Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver
Producer: Tiffany Davies
“Legends,” Kelsea Ballerini
Director: Jeff Venable
Producer: Ben Skipworth
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy
Producer: Dan Atchison
“We Should Be Friends,” Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
Producer: April Dace
Songwriter
Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Vocal Event (Award goes to artists and producers)
“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
Producers: Brad Hill, Maren Morris
“Funny How Time Slips Away,” Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
Producer: Carl Jackson
“The Fighter,” Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban
“What Ifs,” Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina
Producer: Dann Huff