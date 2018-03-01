ACM Awards: Chris Stapleton Leads 2018 Nominees

Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris Are Among Other Leading Nominees

Chris Stapleton is the lead nominee heading to the 53rd annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

His eight nominations are in five categories including entertainer, male vocalist, album, single and song of the year. He is a double nominee in the album of the year category as the artist and co-producer of From A Room: Volume 1. His nominations for single of the year for “Broken Halos” and song of the year for “Whiskey and You” count twice.

Thomas Rhett follows with six nominations including male vocalist and album of the year for Life Changes. Keith Urban received five nominations including his eighth nod for entertainer of the year and his eleventh or male vocalist. A win for entertainer of the year would make him the eighth ACM Triple Crown winner.

Hitmaker Shane McAnally also received five nominations for his work on music recorded by Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, Old Dominion and Midland.

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris each landed four nods. Lambert is the current record holder for most consecutive wins in the female vocalist category, and she’s tied for the winningest artist in ACM history with 29 awards along with Brooks & Dunn.

Morris’ nominations include a second nod for female vocalist and honors for her collaborations “Dear Hate” with Vince Gill and the Rhett collaboration, “Craving You.”

Reba McEntire returns to host the 53rd annual ACM Awards live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15. McEntire helped reveal the main categories live on Thursday’s (March 1) CBS This Morning. Nancy O’Dell announced the additional nominees on Entertainment Tonight’s website.

Here’s a list of the nominees in all musical categories.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Vocal Duo

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Vocal Group

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Vocalist

Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

New Male Vocalist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland

Runaway June

Album of the Year (Award goes to artists and producers)

The Breaker, Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

California Sunrise, Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi

From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Happy Endings, Old Dominion

Producer: Shane McAnally

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

Single of the Year (Award goes to artists and producers)

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

Producer: Zach Crowell

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“I’ll Name the Dogs,” Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Song of the Year (Award goes to artists and songwriters)

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Female,” Keith Urban

Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall

“Whiskey and You,” Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton

Music Video (Award goes to producers, directors and artists)

“Black,” Dierks Bentley

Director: Wes Edwards

Producer: Max A. Butler

“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne

Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver

Producer: Tiffany Davies

“Legends,” Kelsea Ballerini

Director: Jeff Venable

Producer: Ben Skipworth

“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

Producer: Dan Atchison

“We Should Be Friends,” Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Producer: April Dace

Songwriter

Rhett Akins

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Vocal Event (Award goes to artists and producers)

“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

Producers: Brad Hill, Maren Morris

“Funny How Time Slips Away,” Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

Producer: Carl Jackson

“The Fighter,” Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban

“What Ifs,” Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina

Producer: Dann Huff