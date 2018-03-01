Music

Kenny Chesney: Sin City Before “Sun” Trip

Counting on No Shoes Nation to Be Loud and Proud


Think of this as Kenny Chesney’s tour rehearsal.

The country star is heading out to Sin City for two club shows on March 16-17 before he embarks on his Trip Around the Sun tour.

“Some years, we do the Keg in the Closet at a lot of the college bars in SEC towns,” Chesney said in a press release. “Some years, we do the Keg in the Keys.

“But this year, I thought we should do something different. Rather than the last-minute announce and scramble, go ahead and set the dates, and announce them early. We’ve had such a great relationship with The Joint, that room puts everybody right in the heart of the show — and there’s so much great rock & roll history at the Hard Rock, I thought it would be a great place to kick off the year,” he said. Chesney christened the intimate 4,000-seat The Joint when it re-opened in 2009.

