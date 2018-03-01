Kenny Chesney: Sin City Before “Sun” Trip

Think of this as Kenny Chesney’s tour rehearsal.
The country star is heading out to Sin City for two club shows on March 16-17 before he embarks on his Trip Around the Sun tour.
“Some years, we do the Keg in the Closet at a lot of the college bars in SEC towns,” Chesney said in a press release. “Some years, we do the Keg in the Keys.
“But this year, I thought we should do something different. Rather than the last-minute announce and scramble, go ahead and set the dates, and announce them early. We’ve had such a great relationship with The Joint, that room puts everybody right in the heart of the show — and there’s so much great rock & roll history at the Hard Rock, I thought it would be a great place to kick off the year,” he said. Chesney christened the intimate 4,000-seat The Joint when it re-opened in 2009.