Music City: The Big Moments From Season 1 Episode 2

Confidence Is Everything
New relationships are forming on the latest episode of Music City.

Check out the biggest moments:

  1. Surprise Night Out

    Jackson crashes the girls’ night out to see Jessica.

  2. Past Drama

    Rachyl reveals she hooked up with another guy back when her and Kerry were separated.

  3. Radio Silent

    Kerry doesn’t respond to Rachyl’s text while he’s talking to other girls.

  4. On the Road

    Bryant informs Alisa about how much attention musicians get on the road from girls and how Kerry wouldn’t be an exception just because he has a ring.

  5. Awkward Moment

    Jessica turns down a kiss from Jackson.

  6. Real Talk

    Jessica informs Jackson she is saving herself for marriage.

