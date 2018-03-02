Music City: The Big Moments From Season 1 Episode 2

New relationships are forming on the latest episode of Music City.
Check out the biggest moments:
-
Surprise Night Out
Jackson crashes the girls’ night out to see Jessica.
-
Past Drama
Rachyl reveals she hooked up with another guy back when her and Kerry were separated.
-
Radio Silent
Kerry doesn’t respond to Rachyl’s text while he’s talking to other girls.
-
On the Road
Bryant informs Alisa about how much attention musicians get on the road from girls and how Kerry wouldn’t be an exception just because he has a ring.
-
Awkward Moment
Jessica turns down a kiss from Jackson.
-
Real Talk
Jessica informs Jackson she is saving herself for marriage.
Watch Music City Thursdays at 10/9c on CMT.