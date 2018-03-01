Dolly Parton Hosts Story Time at Library of Congress

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), Dolly Parton was in Washington, D.C. to present the Imagination Library’s 100 millionth book, her 2016 children’s book Coat of Many Colors, to the Library of Congress. The special unveiling was hosted by the Library of Congress’ Dr. Carla Hayden.

In a new partnership with the literacy program, the Library of Congress will host an Imagination Library story time on the last Friday of every month that will be webcast to libraries nationwide. Parton launched the new initiative with a special reading of Coat of Many Colors for children attending the event.

For more than two decades, the Imagination Library has supported millions of children worldwide by sending them a high-quality book every month through the age of five.





