Young Cancer Survivor Defies the Odds and Meets Blake Shelton

Remember last December, when Blake Shelton promised eight-year-old Sammy Hodgett that they could hang out when Shelton was near Hodgett’s small town in western Illinois? Well, it happened. And Hodgett’s father Mike has something to say to the country singer.

In a letter he penned for Shelton, Hodgett acknowledges how hard it is to put his gratitude into words. Hodgett sent the letter to CMT.com in the hopes that it would make its way to Shelton.

Dear Mr. Shelton,

It is difficult to find the words to express how thankful we are for everything that you have done. Sammy has been smiling non-stop ever since the concert last weekend. Every morning he asks if we get to go see Blake again today.

You have made a huge impact in his life! It is wonderful to have something so amazingly good happen to him after the extremely long and difficult road he has traveled over the past three years. My wife and I were beyond excited to find out that we were all going to be able to go to the concert as a family. The meet-and-greet, backstage tour and floor seats were a once-in-a-lifetime moment for all of us. It was some much-needed, relaxing family time. It was the first time since his diagnosis that we were able to concentrate on being together, having fun and listening to great music, instead of the doctor appointments, hospital stays and chemotherapy sessions that have become our new normal.

Blake, you have given Sammy such a wonderful experience and gift that we know he will remember forever. I am indebted to you, sir. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

God bless you.

Respectfully,

Mike and Becky Hodgett

When Hodgett was only five years old, he was diagnosed with T-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia after his family found a lump on his neck. During his chemotherapy, he had to be put into a medically induced coma for nearly six weeks. Shelton’s music–especially his “Boys ’Round Here” — was the therapy that helped Sammy get through the recovery.

Hey Sammy!!! I can’t wait to meet you buddy!! https://t.co/qyD2GbzJMq — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 5, 2017