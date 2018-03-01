Music

Kassi Ashton Talks Growing Up in California, Mo.

Hometown Inspires Her Lead Single “California, Missouri”


Kassi Ashton believes one should never trust a Harley Davidson-riding hippie with poor spelling to name a newborn child. But her father was that hog-riding free spirit when Ashton made her world debut, and that’s why her first name is spelled with a “K” instead of a “C.”

“He picked my name, and I love him, but c’mon,” she said during a recent radio interview. “I can’t get a keychain in my name.”

Make a cross over the state of Missouri, and the place where the two lines intersect is California, Mo., Ashton’s hometown. With a population of 4,421 people, the small town is the inspiration behind her lead single of the same name.

