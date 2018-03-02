Follow Chef Loreal Gavin as she serves up delicious farm-to-food truck recipes using locally sourced foods from America’s top urban farms. New recipes will be uploaded weekly through April on CMT’s YouTube channel.

Fluffy Lavender Pancakes with Lemon Curd

Total: 30 min

Prep: 20 min

Cook: 10 min

Yield: 8 to 10 starter servings

Ingredients

Lemon Curd:

2-3 whole lemons

4 whole fresh duck eggs OR 6 whole fresh chicken eggs* (separate the yolks from the whites and set aside)

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup honey

1 vanilla bean or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Fluffy Lavender Pancakes:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1/2 to 2 cups sparkling grape juice, champagne or prosecco

1 tablespoon fresh lavender OR 1 teaspoon dried lavender

Egg whites*, separated from yolks and beaten to stiff peak

4 tablespoons butter, for cooking pancakes

Garnish:

1 cup of honey or maple syrup

Directions

To Make Your Lemon Curd:

Separate the egg yolks from the whites. Place the egg yolks in a small mixing bowl and whisk them with the granulated sugar and vanilla.

Zest the lemons over the yolks in a medium-sized mixing bowl.

Whisk them until they have a ribbon-like consistency.

Add this mixture to a nonstick saucepan (Avoid an aluminum pan because it will change the color and flavor of the lemon curd.).

Cook the mixture on low heat with a spatula or wooden spoon for 5-7 minutes, or until the mixture has reached a pudding-like consistency.

Remove mixture from heat and add the lemon segments and juice from the scraps.

Discard the lemon peel and pith once the segments have been removed (If you are timid about removing the segments from the membrane, it’s convenient and safe to use a plastic butter knife to safely pop them out.).

Take your cooked mixture and transfer it to a bowl.

Cover curd with plastic wrap to keep a film from forming, and let cool for 15 minutes to allow the lemon curd to firm up.

The curd can be made in advance and kept refrigerated for up to a week.

If it has become thick from refrigeration, add a touch of hot water while whisking it.

Serve on top of the hot pancakes.

For Perfectly Fluffy Lavender Pancakes:

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk the egg whites to stiff peak with an electric mixer, or you can do it the old-school way with a whisk.

Set aside.

In a separate mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and granulated sugar.

Add the warm cream cheese to the dry mixture with an electric mixer or whisk.

Slowly add the sparkling grape juice into the mixture.

Once incorporated, slowly fold in the whipped egg white and lavender with a spatula.

Use immediately.

Cooking Your Pancakes:

Pour 1/4 cup of the batter for each pancake onto a hot, lightly greased nonstick saucepan or griddle.

You can use butter or coconut oil.

Cook pancakes until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look browned; flip and cook the other side.

Serve pancakes hot, with honey or syrup if desired.