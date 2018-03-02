Music

Dolly Parton on Remaking 9 to 5 38 Years Later

Believes All Victims of Workplace Misconduct Should Be Heard
by 2h ago

Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda have always talked about remaking their 1980 comedy 9 to 5, and now 38 years later, their plan is in the works.

During an appearance on Nightline this week, Parton discussed the new film remake, which has the original trio joining a new cast of young women as they deal with sexual harassment and chauvinism in the workplace.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.