Dolly Parton on Remaking 9 to 5 38 Years Later

Although the original is nearly 40 years old, its premise is more relevant than it ever has been in the wake of the #MeToo movement. When asked for her advice for women who are facing the same issues today that the 1980 film addressed, Parton said it’s important for victims of workplace misconduct to be heard.

“You have got to be really strong in a way that a man has been a strong in his world,” she said. “You have got to realize you have your own strength.

“We weren’t going to settle that back then. I think that it is always going to be a part of our society. But at least now it has been brought to the front. And, I think that everyone that has ever been abused, in any way should come forward and should be listened to and should be heard.”

Deadline reports Parks & Recreation star Rashida Jones is slated to write the new script with the film’s original writer, Pat Resnick. Parton won two Grammys and earned an Oscar nomination for the film’s theme song. A Broadway musical adaptation of the movie premiered in 2009.