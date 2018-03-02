Kacey Musgraves on Her Nashville Firsts

</noscript> </div>

First Home: “I lived on Shelby Avenue in a house I rented sight unseen, I had two roommates, and one I found on Craigslist. I was like, ‘I’ll just do it.’”

First Job: “I guess technically my first job in Nashville was singing demos for writers who needed demo work done. But I also got a job where I would dress up for little kids’ birthday parties to entertain. I only did it once or twice. I signed up because I thought I could be Cinderella or Ariel or something like that. But I ended up having to be Hannah Montana. They’d be like, ‘This is the party, this is the time, this is the character they’re requesting.’ The kids would be trying to pull my wig off. But after they asked me to entertain at a music industry birthday party at the Palm — where there would be a lot of music industry people there — and they said they needed a French maid to come and deliver balloons and sit on the birthday boy’s lap. I was like, ‘Bye. Nevermind. I signed up for the G-rated jobs.’”

First Song: “It was a song I wrote with Radney Foster. We wrote a lot when I first moved to town.” (When Musgraves was just 19, she toured with Foster as a background vocalist in his band, so when she moved to Nashville, the Fosters took her under their wing.)

First Gig: “I played writers’ rounds all the time. I tried to do as many as I could. I just wanted to get out there. They have open-mic writers’ nights all during the week and all over town, so I did as many of those as I could. Me and my friends — Lucie Silvas, Kree Harrison, T.J. and John Osborne — would play the rounds at the (West End Avenue) Hotel Indigo all the time.”

First Run-In with a Hero: “It would have to be when I saw John Prine at a taco place one time. I like totally ghermed him. I was like, ‘Hi. Um, I’m a really big fan. Can I get a picture with you?’ I was that person. And then later, I ended up playing shows with him and singing on his album. That’s how crazy Nashville is.”