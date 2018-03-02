Music

Kacey Musgraves on Her Nashville Firsts

A Craigslist Roommate and a Hannah Montana Job
Moving from Texas to Tennessee is the beginning of a lot of country music backstories. And so when Kacey Musgraves first settled in Nashville, she kicked off her singer-songwriter career with all kinds of music. Some of that music led her to where she is now, with a third album on the way and a house full of ACM Awards, CMA Awards and Grammys.

But it didn’t all happen overnight. Here’s what Musgraves told me about what her life was like when she first arrived. Golden Hour arrives March 30.

