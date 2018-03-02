Craig Morgan Says “This Ain’t the End”

“We’ll see him again. So, this ain’t the end.”

That’s what Craig Morgan said about his son Jerry, 19, who died tragically in a boating accident almost two years ago. And in those two years since, Morgan told People that he’s been honing a new craft instead of turning to the music career he’s known for more than 18 years.

“When we lost Jerry, I didn’t go to the guitar. I went to the shop. For me, my therapy was to go cut wood,” he said of the woodworking he’s carved into a passion project that he shares with his wife Karen and their children Aly, 29, Kyle, 26, and Wyatt, 20. The Morgans sell those woodworks at The Gallery at Morgan Farms in downtown Dickson, Tennessee.

“If I couldn’t sing or write songs, it wouldn’t be the end of my world,” he said. “I have God. I have my family. Even without Jerry, I know that I’ll see him again.”

But that doesn’t mean the music will stay silent forever. Morgan has been at it for two decades, and while the comeback might be tough, so is he.

“It’s not until the last few months that I’ve started writing again,” he said. “It takes a while. This is hard. Even sitting here right now, this ain’t easy, sharing these emotions.”



