Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

You guys. I think the band might be getting back together. Over the weekend, Miranda Lambert invited her Pistol Annies bandmates, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, to join her onstage for a live reunion, but we think that’s a sign of things to come. And we’re thrilled.

Also, Kelsea Ballerini got glittery in Texas for the biggest crowd she’s ever entertained.

But not everything that happened over the weekend happened on a stage. Maren Morris was in awe of what she was seeing with her new eyes, Jason Aldean proved that it is indeed better in the Bahamas, Chris Janson got his candy fix and Old Dominion got their pizza fix, Brothers Osborne were inspired to hang on tight to their guitars, Morgan Evans got schooled by a Belieber, Brett Eldredge declared himself the Wiffle Ball Champion of the World and Mike Fisher declared his love for Carrie Underwood and her new video.

