Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

You guys. I think the band might be getting back together. Over the weekend, Miranda Lambert invited her Pistol Annies bandmates, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, to join her onstage for a live reunion, but we think that’s a sign of things to come. And we’re thrilled.

Also, Kelsea Ballerini got glittery in Texas for the biggest crowd she’s ever entertained.

But not everything that happened over the weekend happened on a stage. Maren Morris was in awe of what she was seeing with her new eyes, Jason Aldean proved that it is indeed better in the Bahamas, Chris Janson got his candy fix and Old Dominion got their pizza fix, Brothers Osborne were inspired to hang on tight to their guitars, Morgan Evans got schooled by a Belieber, Brett Eldredge declared himself the Wiffle Ball Champion of the World and Mike Fisher declared his love for Carrie Underwood and her new video.

On a plane heading to play the Houston Rodeo tonight. Biggest crowd I’ve ever played for and one of the most infamous stages in country music. Really, really excited about this one. Let’s get glittery. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 3, 2018

Got lasik yesterday and woke up this morning really emotional because I could see clearly for the first time since 4th grade. Is anyone else this big a sap at scientific miracles? #FrickinLaserBeams — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2018

When in Hershey!! @kellylynnjanson A post shared by Chris Janson (@thechrisjanson) on Mar 3, 2018 at 10:00am PST

About last night… A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic) on Mar 4, 2018 at 11:13am PST

Ain't nothing like a Lynyrd Skynyrd documentary to make you want to never put down a guitar. That band changed the course of rock guitar for so many. Ourselves included. @Skynyrd — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) March 3, 2018

My Cab Driver explaining @justinbieber Love Yourself – “You see, he’s saying that if his mother doesn’t like her, and she likes everyone else, then maybe the girlfriend needs to go and learn to love herself before his mother can.” — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) March 5, 2018