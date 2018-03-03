Brittany Aldean Has Zero Tolerance for Parent Shaming

Over the weekend, Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany jetted off to the Bahamas for a quick little getaway before his Houston show on Tuesday night (March 6). It looks like they were expecting only good vibes down there, but instead, they got a handful of bad vibes thanks to social media.

After Brittany posted an Instagram selfie when she was in her airplane seat, ready for takeoff, with a picture of her son Memphis by her side, the haters started hating.

“Haven’t even left Nashville and I miss him so much it hurts,” she wrote.

That one little Instagram post kicked off an entire discussion among Aldean’s 919,000 followers about whether or not mothers should take time off, and whether or not Memphis is too young for the separation. There were even some passive-aggressive comments along the lines of “That’s great that you can leave your baby, I never could handle being away from mine, but you do you girl.”

Aldean’s response was to post four more picture-perfect pictures of the vacation — even one where she’s proudly showing off the linea nigra on her post-partum belly — and tell the shamers to unfollow her once and for all.

“Much needed vacay,” she wrote.

“Just a word of wisdom for all the parent shamers… vacations are ok for new parents to take. Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time. IT IS NOT OK to leave your ignorant comments. If you don’t agree with something, PLEASE… do me a favor and unfollow me. You will NOT be missed.

“And for all the sweet, positive, happy people,” she added at the end, “we love you and thank you!!”