The Band Perry’s Kimberly Perry and J.P. Arencibia Split

The Band Perry’s Kimberly Perry has filed for divorce from former Major League Baseball catcher J.P. Arencibia, citing irreconcilable differences.

Perry confirmed the split through social media on Saturday (March 3). The two had been married for nearly four years.

A post shared by Kimberly Perry (@thekimberlyperry) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:10pm PST

Perry and Arencibia met in 2012 at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla., where he used some connections to get backstage, then met Perry at the meet-and-greet.

Arencibia started his Major League career as a catcher for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2010 against the Tampa Bay Rays. He signed a $1.8 million contract with the Texas Rangers organization in December 2013.

The two married in Perry’s hometown of Greeneville, Tenn. on June 12, 2014.

In Feb. 2017, The Band Perry’s Kimberly, Neil and Reid Perry announced they signed a new record contract with Universal and confirmed plans for their first pop album. Since then, the group has released two new songs “Comeback Kid” and “Stay in the Dark.”