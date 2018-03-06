Smokey Robinson and Cam Set for CMT Crossroads

The classic sounds of Motown and California country will mix when Smokey Robinson and Cam headline the next CMT Crossroads. The concert special tapes live in Nashville on Tuesday (March 6), and it will premiere on March 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

A legendary solo artist, record producer and Motown executive, Robinson is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame whose musical contributions are vast, spanning five decades and 4,000 compositions. A multi-talented artist and businessman, the Detroit native rose to international fame and dominated the R&B charts as the lead singer of The Miracles with hits including “Shop Around,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold On Me” and “The Tears of a Clown.” He also wrote some of the most iconic hits in American music including “My Girl.”

Over the past two years, Cam has emerged as one of country music’s true breakthrough artists. Her international hit, “Burning House,” garnered the California singer her first platinum record, No. 1 country single and multiple award nominations including a Grammy nod for best country solo performance. Untamed’s “Burning House” is still the most-downloaded song by a female country artist since its release in 2015. As a songwriter, Cam’s credits include “Palace” from Sam Smith’s The Thrill Of It All, “Maybe You’re Right” from Miley Cyrus’ Bangerz and her bold new single “Diane,” from her forthcoming sophomore album.

CMT Crossroads debuted January 13, 2002 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and has since showcased iconic musical pairings including Alison Krauss and Robert Plant; the Avett Brothers and Randy Travis; Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Dave Matthews and Emmylou Harris; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; and Alicia Keys and Maren Morris to name a few.