It’s impossible to deny the kind of energy Dierks Bentley brings to the stage during his live show. But he admits, he can’t always do it alone. And now, he officially has 5-Hour ENERGY in his corner.

“With a very full personal life and touring schedule, I’m constantly managing my energy,” Bentley told CMT.com. “The boost I get from 5-hour ENERGY shots allows me to tap into my peak energy level at any moment and hit the stage with maximum power and presence.



“When combined with the music from my band and the uproar from our fans, I’m able to give every show everything I’ve got,” he said, “and then some.”

Bentley will be part of the energy shot’s new national advertising campaign. And yes, his fans can sample the shots full of Vitamin B, amino acids, and caffeine at his shows this year. His Mountain High Tour kicks off May 17 in Columbia, Md.

Bentley’s “Black” is up for video of the year at the upcoming ACM Awards on April 15.