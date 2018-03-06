Music

Thomas Rhett Scores Tenth No. 1 Single with “Marry Me”

The Eponymous Kane Brown Remains Top Country Album
by 4h ago

Thomas Rhett racks up his 10th No. 1 Billboard country single this week with “Marry Me,” a song he also co-wrote. The single went up the charts unusually quickly, taking only 16 weeks from debut to winner’s circle.

Embedded from cache.vevo.com.