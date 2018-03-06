Thomas Rhett Scores Tenth No. 1 Single with “Marry Me”

</noscript> </div>

On the country albums side, Kane Brown’s self-titled collection holds sway for the second straight week.

No doubt the impending ACM awards will soon be shaking things up. But not yet. There are no new albums to report this time around and only three fresh singles.

The highest-charting new song is Jake Owen’s “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).” It splashes down at No. 22 — and, yes, John Mellencamp is listed as a co-writer. Seems fair enough.

Also making their initial bow are Kelsey Ballerini’s “I Hate Love Songs,” sulking at No. 59, and Russell Dickerson’s “Blue Tacoma,” checking in at No. 60. There’s one returnee — Michael Tyler’s “Hey Mama,” which bounces back at No. 55.

Three albums re-enter this week — Granger Smith’s When the Good Guys Win (No. 25). Johnny Cash’s The Greatest: The Number Ones (No. 40) and Shania Twain’s Greatest Hits(No. 48).

Rounding out the Top 5 albums, in descending order, are Chris Stapleton’s Traveller, Luke Bryan’s What Makes You Country, Rhett’s Life Changes and Stapleton’s From A Room: Volume 1.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Stapleton’s “Broken Halos,” Scotty McCreery’s “Five More Minutes” (last week’s No. 1), Bryan’s “Most People Are Good” and Devin Dawson’s “All on Me.”

Lots of new music in the chute. Listen for it.