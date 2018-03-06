RaeLynn Previews New Music on Tour

RaeLynn believes the big takeaway from the CMT Next Women of Country Tour with her, Sara Evans and Kalie Shorr is something everyone can get behind.

“Celebrating women in general,” she told CMT.com recently, “it’s something everybody should do. And I’m honored to be part of this wavelength. I know that the music I’m creating right now for my new project is part of this wavelength.”

RaeLynn’s new music is already her set on tour along with selections from 2017’s WildHorse.

“WildHorse is an introduction to my story, and since WildHorse came out, I’ve been able to write some songs that have really inspired me about the woman I’m becoming. Hopefully, when a young girl hears one of my songs on this new record, they will be super empowered and know that being unique is OK. I touched on that with WildHorse, but I’m going to do that even more with this next record. I’m super excited about the songs we’ve recorded.”

In a new behind-the-scenes look at the CMT Next Women of Country Tour tour, RaeLynn shows the visual impact of what it means to support women in country music. The meet-and-greet lines to see the artists are full of loyal fans who feel connected to their words and music. The CMT Next Women of Country Tour continues Friday (Friday (March 9) in Salina, Kan.

RaeLynn is nominated for new female vocalist at the 53rd annual ACM Awards.



