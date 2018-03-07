Route 91 Harvest Festival: Las Vegas Victims Fund Distributes $31.4M

The generosity of 90,000 donors has raised more than $31.4 million for victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Through the end of the month, the Las Vegas Victims Fund will distribute the funds to 532 claimants to assist those impacted by the tragedy. Nearly 40 percent came from the Southern Nevada gaming, tourism and entertainment industry, including $5.2 million from the Vegas Strong Fund. The funds also reflect a $66,000 donation from students and faculty at the Green Valley High School through t-shirt sales. Other contributions from individuals ranged from $1 to $400,000.

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund Committee, which is made up of victim advocates, lawyers mental health and medical professionals, and other citizens, developed the allocation plan and never received compensation for its efforts. The Committee also reviewed more than 1,600 emails and received consultation from national experts, including victim compensation expert Kenneth Feinberg and the National Center for Victims of Crime to develop the plan.

In the weeks and months following the Route 91 shooting, several country stars banded together to support those impacted by the massacre. Many gave blood, entertained first responders in Vegas and visited with the wounded and staffers in local hospitals. October’s 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special was transformed into a night of hope and healing to uplift those affected by the devastating hurricanes and massacre. Charity efforts from November’s Country Rising benefit concert were expanded to benefit Route 91 victims through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Country Rising Fund.

