CMT Plans All-Female Takeover for International Women’s Day

CMT and CMT Music will celebrate International Women’s Day with an inaugural all-female music takeover on Thursday (March 8).

Starting at 4 a.m. ET on CMT and 6 a.m. ET on CMT Music, the network will air back-to-back music videos by some of country music’s most beloved talents including Kelsea Ballerini, Sara Evans, Faith Hill, Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and more.

Additionally, the day will showcase CMT’s “Next Women of Country” roster, a campaign that spotlights rising female artists and helps grow their fan base on-air, online and through an all-female tour. The 2018 Next Women of Country Tour with Sara Evans, RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr continues Friday (March 9) in Salina, Kan.

“Now, more than ever, we have to stand together in support of these powerful voices in our genre that simply are not getting enough attention,” said Leslie Fram, SVP of Music and Talent. “It’s our mission at CMT to continue fostering opportunities that create a stage for the female voices of our genre to be heard.”

Since its 2013 inception, CMT’s Next Women franchise has been a launching pad for several of today’s superstars and Grammy winners including Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Grammy nominee Brandy Clark. This year the program grows with nine additions including Shorr, Abby Anderson, Ashley McBryde, Bailey Bryan, Erin Enderlin, Hannah Ellis, Jo Smith, Kassi Ashton and The Sisterhood.