Randy Travis Has a New Way to Be Heard

Although Randy Travis has been taking it easy these days, he still makes time to support great country music. And not just his own.

On Monday (March 5), he made a surprise appearance at Nashville’s weekly all-female songwriters round, Song Suffragettes. And the women onstage that evening welcomed him with a performance of “Forever And Ever, Amen.”

He is also using his ears to find the best tunes from the genre’s up-and-comers and curating a playlist to share with his fans and followers. According to his wife, Mary Davis-Travis, the move not only supports younger artists but also gives Travis a chance to be heard in a new way.

“Though Randy may not be able to perform right now, his love and affinity for music stands strong,” Davis-Travis said on her husband’s website. “We like to say he is ‘singing a new song’ and spending his time giving back to the community and supporting fellow artists — streaming is a great new outlet to do just that.”

Right now, his Diggin’ Up Songs list is a mix of modern, edgy sounds and good ol’ traditional songs including “Heaven” by Kane Brown, Brett Eldredge’s “The Long Way,” Walker Hayes’ “You Broke Up With Me,” Luke Combs’ “One Number Away” and “Doin’ Fine” by Lauren Alaina.

The playlist name comes from Travis’ 1986 No. 1 song, “Diggin’ Up Bones,” written by Paul Overstreet, Nat Stuckey and Al Gore (not that Al Gore). His plan is to create a new playlist every two weeks.

