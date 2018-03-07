ACM Awards: Jason Aldean, Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line Among 2018 Performers

The initial lineup for the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards includes performances by Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett.

The night will also feature a live Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha collaboration on their hit “Meant to Be.” Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Reba McEntire will host the ACMs live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15.





