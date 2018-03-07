Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic Books Sturgill Simpson and More

Sturgill Simpson and the Head and the Heart are among the artists scheduled to perform at Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Joining the 2018 lineup are Ryan Bingham, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Margo Price, Jamestown Revival, The Wild Feathers, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Asleep at the Wheel, Particle Kid, Johnny Bush, David Allan Coe, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Billy Joe Shaver, Folk Uke and Raelyn Nelson Band.

The day-long event will culminate with a performance by Willie Nelson & Family. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 9) through Ticketmaster.

Nelson’s next album, Last Man Standing, arrives April 27.





