Lindsay Ell on Her Nashville Firsts

You have to move to Nashville. That’s the advice every aspiring country artist gets, even when the idea of moving is scary, risky and straight-up lonely. So when Lindsay Ell moved from Canada to Tennessee, she knew what she was getting into, and she was totally OK with that; mostly because Nashville was totally OK with Ell.
“I felt so at home right away. The first few months after I’d moved, everyone offered to have me over. They’d be like, ’We’ll make you dinner and have a jam session.’ I kept thinking, ’What is this place?’ Now I know it is just a people town. The minute you make a friend, they will introduce you to their friends,” Ell told me when she was in Chicago recently.