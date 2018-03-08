CMT Greenlights Wife Swap

The popular television social experiment, Wife Swap, is getting a reboot on CMT. On Thursday (March 8), the network announced the revival of the hit docuseries, which originally ran on ABC from 2004 through 2010.

The one-hour, 10-episode series will focus on two families from different backgrounds that switch spouses as they navigate hot-button issues like politics, classism, gender and race with the ultimate goal of everyone finding common ground.

At the end, the two couples meet for the first time, where they discuss what they learned from the swap and what changes and new rules will remain once they return home.

Wife Swap is produced by Banijay Studios North America with David Goldberg and Caroline Baumgard as executive producers.