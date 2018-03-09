Music City: The Big Moments From Season 1 Episode 3

Episode three of Music City was filled with celebrations and plans being made for the future.
Check out the episode’s biggest moments:
Shocking News
Alexandra finds out Jessica turned Jackson down when he asked for a kiss.
Girl Talk
Jessica tells Rachyl about her time in the studio with Jackson.
Not So Fast
Kerry suggests he and Rachyl celebrate their anniversary on a different date so he can go out on the road, but Rachyl isn’t on board.
No Compromise
Rachyl tells Kerry she’s thinking of attending law school in another city, but Kerry wants the family to remain in Nashville.
Ending on a High Note
Rachyl surprises Kerry with a hotel room key during their anniversary dinner.
Fashion Statement
Alexandra goes shopping for an outfit for Jessica and Alisa’s birthday party.
Welcome Wagon
Alisa and Bryant’s faces say it all when Jackson and Alexandra arrive for the party.
Birthday Duet
Alisa and Jessica perform at their birthday party.
Words of Encouragement
Rachyl chats with Sarah about her marriage and putting her dreams aside.
