Sara Evans Talks #MeToo on Music Row

“No One Has Ever Crossed the Line”
Sara Evans says throughout her time making music professionally in Nashville, she has never had an experience that merited a #metoo story.

When she signed her first record deal in the mid-‘90s, she was welcomed into a Music Row community that was always supportive of her craft. Today she is the head of her own record company, Born to Fly Records, with her latest album Words being its flagship release.

