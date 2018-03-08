RuPaul’s Drag Race Competitors Hope to Impress Shania Twain

Shania Twain has signed on to be a guest judge on season 10 of VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Twain will be the only country star to serve as a celebrity judge on the series’ milestone season along with Christina Aguilera, Courtney Love, Halsey, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Kate Upton, Billy Eichner, Audra McDonald, Andrew Rannells, Ashanti, Todrick Hall, Lizzo, Lena Dunham, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Padma Lakshmi, Nico Tortorella (Younger), Miles Heizer (13 Reasons Why), Logan Browning (Dear White People), Carrie Preston (The Good Wife) and Tisha Campbell-Martin (My Wife and Kids).
Embedded from cache.vevo.com.