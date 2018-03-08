Stephanie Quayle’s “Selfish” Pours On the Soul

There’s nothing quite like getting fans back to the moment when a song is being born. That’s what Stephanie Quayle does in the official video for her soulful new tune, “Selfish.”

Set in black and white, the piece showcases the understated elegance of Quayle’s words and music as she sings about staying in with her love and not sharing their time together with anyone else. Director Jeff Johnson (Chris Young, Chase Bryant, Maggie Rose) came up with the idea for Quayle’s intimate video.

</noscript> </div> Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com “We kept the video concept really simple for ‘Selfish’ rather than creating a visual representation of every lyric,” she says. “Jeff is a genius and was able to capture the raw vulnerability of how we wrote this song.” Quayle is overseas in London this weekend for the C2C: Country to Country music festival. She resumes her 2018 tour stateside on March 23 in College Station, Texas. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.



