Jake Owen, Three Minutes at a Time

“It’s how the world works; when people are hungry, feed them. They’re gonna come back for more, but you can’t keep them hungry for too long, right? Because, they’ll go somewhere else and feed,” Owen said. “My idea with them, combined, is to give someone great music and supplement it with one or two other songs that are great, so they can digest that for a little bit. And, when they’re ready for new stuff, give them new stuff again.”

People are consuming music differently now than ten years ago, he said, so he’s taking that into consideration and evolving with the listeners.

“I’m all for albums; I love albums. I think people that truly understand a great album and make a great album are very admirable, but I also feel like right now it’s a world where people are picking what they want, and if you can give them individual, quality tunes, why not? People don’t have the time and focus these days to hone in on something for an hour,” he said, “so I’m hitting people three minutes at a time.”

As for Owen’s upcoming tour, he says he named it Life’s Whatcha Make It because that’s how he chooses to live his own life.

“To me, whether it’s your business or your life in general as a whole, you have this moment of time here, what are you going to do with it? Are you gonna have fun, are you gonna go to shows and be with your friends and create memories, or are you gonna wish you did down the road?

“I want to be the guy that did it,” Owen said.