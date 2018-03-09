Music

Jake Owen, Three Minutes at a Time

How He Sees Music Releases Now


Remember albums? When you’d buy a collection of songs from an artist you loved and drop everything to listen to it for an hour?

Well, that’s not really a thing anymore to Jake Owen.

He knows that his fans might have a lot going on, and might not have an hour to devote to living with new music. So he told All Access that he is going to try to give them his best on a song-by-song basis.

