Brad Paisley on His Nashville Firsts

His “Praise Jesus” Harlan Howard Moment
by 8h ago

Technically, Brad Paisley didn’t come to Nashville to be a country singer. He came to be a college student at Belmont University. But after graduation, he stayed to be a country singer.

So when he was in Chicago a couple of weeks ago, I had a chance to ask him what it was like when he settled in and got to work on that post-Belmont country life.

